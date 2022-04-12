Mother and daughters trapped in house after KZN floods cause collapse

Gareth Cotterell

A mother and her two daughters are trapped under the rubble of their house after the floods in KwaZulu-Natal caused the sandbank behind their property to collapse.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the family was inside the house, in the Bonela suburb of Cato Ridge when the structural collapse occurred.

“Fortunately, the father managed to escape but the mother and two daughters are missing,” he said.

“It is believed that a sand bank at the rear of this premises collapsed onto the house.”

He said they are waiting for search and rescue as well as disaster management teams to arrive to help rescue the mother and her daughters.

The structural collapse occurred at around 1:30am on Tuesday morning.

Westville North structural collapse

ALS Paramedics also attended another structural collapse in Westville North, near Pinetown.

The bank collapsed onto the property below it and hit a car with two people inside it.

The two people sustained minor injuries.

“ALS Paramedics are treating two patients at the scene, who will then be transported to a nearby private hospital for further care,” said the emergency medical services group.

Flooding devastates KZN

The floods over the last few days have left an estimated 20 people dead and two missing so far. The province’s services have also been crippled.

Shelters have been set up as residents are evacuated from their homes.

Prasa said all train services in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended as the rail lines are unsafe for running trains.

Prasa said the lines have been covered by mudslides and rubble, making it impossible for the safe passage of trains in the flood-hit areas.

“This decision was taken for the safety of the commuters as well as Prasa employees. Prasa will continue to examine the lines and as soon as they are ready for the safe running of trains, they will be reopened accordingly, and the public will be notified,” it said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel