KZN police killer sentenced to 22 years in jail

Faizel Patel

A 24-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for killing a police officer.

Siyabulela Mayoko Mbhele appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, where the sentence was handed down.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to the murder of Nokuthula Florence Somani in April 2022 in the Mzimkhulu area.

ALSO READ: Government official arrested for contempt of court

Somani was a sergeant with the South African Police Service stationed at Umzimkhulu police station and was off duty during the date of the incident.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Natasha Kara says prior to the incident, some members of Somani’s family had died.

“Her sister, Bongekile Somani believed that she was responsible for their deaths by practising witchcraft on them,” said Kara.

Bongekile took five life insurance policies (nominating herself as the sole beneficiary) in Nokuthula’s name and then decided to have her killed.



“She consulted a traditional healer, asking him to arrange for someone to kill her sister in exchange for R60 000.”

In his plea, Mbhele said that he was contacted by a traditional healer known only as ‘Thwasa’, who told him that someone wanted a lady killed and was offering money in return.

Mbhele then recruited another man, Sishi, and they went to Nokuthula’s home armed with a knife and a firearm.

“When they got there, he stabbed her several times while Sishi shot her several times.

“They fled the scene and met Thwasa, who gave them R2,000. Thwasa paid them a further R10 000, which they shared with each other. Thereafter they lost contact with Thwasa as his phone was switched off.”

Mbhele was arrested three months later after police acted on information from their sources.

Kara says in sentencing Mbhele, the court deviated from the minimum sentence of life imprisonment because he was a first-time offender.

“Also, the court found him to be remorseful for his actions and an eligible candidate for rehabilitation. The matter was successfully finalised by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Mbongeni Mthembu.”

Kara says the NPA has welcomed the swift finalisation of this matter and commends the work done by the prosecutor and the investigating team.

ALSO READ: Tshwane mayor Randall Williams denies wrongdoing in R26bn power project