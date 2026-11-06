Bail denied for man accused of killing TUT student in Soweto

Yende is accused of murdering a geomatics student on 25 September 2026 at his parents' home in Rockville.

The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court opposed bail for a 31-year-old man who is charged with the alleged murder of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Botshelo Mabua in Soweto.

Sizwe Nkululeko Yende is accused of murdering the geomatics student on 25 September 2026 at his parents’ home in Rockville.

Court denies bail for man accused of killing TUT student

The state alleged that in the early hours of the morning, Yende and Mabua got into a verbal altercation that escalated into violence.

“It is alleged that Yende pushed the deceased, causing her to hit her head against the corner of a table. During the ensuing struggle, he allegedly strangled her,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

Mabua was found lying on the floor inside the residence, and emergency medical personnel declared her dead at the scene.

During Yende’s bail application, Acting Regional Court Prosecutor Nosipho Ntlemeza argued that the accused’s version of events contradicted the post-mortem findings.

He stated under oath that Mabua had fallen and hit her head against a chair. However, according to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was manual strangulation.

Mohlatlole said the court accepted the state’s argument about the contradiction and refused Yende’s bail application. Protea Magistrates’ Court emphasised the post-mortem findings when considering the accused’s version of events.

Post-mortem contradicts Yende’s version of events

The court postponed the matter to 12 November 2026 for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to decide whether the matter should proceed in the Regional Court or be transferred to the High Court.

Mohlatlole said investigations have been finalised and Yende remains in custody.

“Gender-based violence (GBV) and the killing of women remain matters of serious concern and prosecutorial priority for the NPA,” he said.

“The NPA remains committed to pursuing these cases vigorously, holding alleged perpetrators accountable through the criminal justice process, and ensuring that victims and their families have access to justice.”

Meanwhile, following Mabua’s death, the TUT Geomatics Student Society mourned her passing, saying the society lost one of their own. She was expected to graduate in 2027.

“Our hearts are broken. She was a beautiful soul who will forever remain in our hearts. Let us come together and support each other during this painful time. As the Geomatics Student department, we stand united against GBV. Let us protect and look out for one another,” the society said.