In case you missed it: How eight metros stand | Court blow for Zuma-Sambudla | Kolisi pays tribute to Andrews

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 6 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes going into the final stretch of the results declarations, an approximate picture of who will have the electoral upper hand in key metros is emerging.

Meanwhile, former MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has suffered a setback in her bid to have the criminal charges she faces dropped, after the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban rejected her application.

Furthermore, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi paid tribute to his friend and former teammate Hyron Andrews, who will be laid to rest in a private funeral service in Paarl on Saturday.

Weather tomorrow: 7 November, 2026

Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rainfall and localised flooding are expected in several provinces, with weather warnings issued for parts of the country and extremely high fire danger conditions forecast in three provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Here’s how the eight metros stand as the IEC begins to wrap up results

The IEC results board at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: The Citizen / Faizel Patel

Going into the final stretch of the results declarations, an approximate picture of who will have the electoral upper hand in key metros is emerging.

The DA had a strong showing across the board but is likely to gain an outright majority in only one of the eight metropolitan municipalities.

Gauteng’s darkhorse emerged in the shape of ActionSA, who may now be torn between settling its feud with the DA, or backing an ANC that was somewhat abandoned in the north.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how the eight metros stand as the IEC begins to wrap up results

DA eyes mayoral chains as coalition talks begin

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Faizel Patel

The DA has signalled it will likely push for control of mayoral offices in coalition governments across South Africa’s hung municipalities, with DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis arguing that parties bringing the largest electoral mandate into a coalition should have a “natural expectation” of leading it.

Hill-Lewis addressed the media at the Electoral Commission’s Results Operations Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Friday as attention shifted from counting votes to the coalition negotiations that will determine who governs dozens of municipalities across the country.

As parties prepare for what is expected to be one of the most complex coalition negotiation processes in democratic South Africa, Hill-Lewis outlined the DA’s approach to coalition talks, stressing that stable government, accountability and service delivery must take precedence over political rivalry.

CONTINUE READING: DA eyes mayoral chains as coalition talks begin

Blow for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as court denies bid to have charges dropped in terrorism trial

Former MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla with Advocate Dali Mpofu at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban on 10 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Former MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has suffered a setback in her bid to have the criminal charges she faces dropped, after the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban rejected her application.

Judge Mbuzeni Mathenjwa delivered the ruling on Friday, 6 November 2026, dismissing the application brought by Zuma-Sambudla’s legal team.

The court had heard arguments from both parties before reserving judgment on 29 October.

CONTINUE READING: Blow for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as court denies bid to have charges dropped in terrorism trial

Election survey shows drop in trust in IEC – Here’s what else it found

Director of the Human Science Research Council Benjamin Robert. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The vast majority of voters believe the election process has been free, fair and easily accessible.

These were the findings of the Human Sciences Research Council’s Election Satisfaction Survey (ESS) for the 2026 local government elections.

First conducted in 1999, the ESS monitors “electoral predispositions” and the experiences of voters to better improve election efficiency.

CONTINUE READING: Election survey shows drop in trust in IEC – Here’s what else it found

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi pays tribute to Hyron Andrews: ‘An amazing human being’

Hyron Andrews and Siya Kolisi during a Sharks training session at Kings Park in Durban back in 2021. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi paid tribute to his friend and former teammate Hyron Andrews, who will be laid to rest in a private funeral service in Paarl on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Lions lock Andrews suffered an aortic dissection and passed away at the team hotel in France last month, the day before his team’s first ever Champions Cup match against La Rochelle.

It was a shocking moment for everyone involved, with the Lions then choosing to play in his honour, before continuing a very difficult tour, while his former teams, the Sharks, where he started his career and spent a decade, and Sale Sharks in England, where he spent two seasons, also grieved his passing.

CONTINUE READING: Springbok captain Siya Kolisi pays tribute to Hyron Andrews: ‘An amazing human being’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Vote counting ‘complete’ | MK party ‘moving and grooving’ | Maumela’s Ferrari up for auction