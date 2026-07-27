DJ Warras murder case postponed amid legal representation issues

Both accused remain in custody.

The murder case of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock has been postponed to next month to allow one of the accused to resolve uncertainty regarding his legal representation.

Armindo Joaquim Pacula, a Mozambican national, and his co-accused Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, 27 July 2026.

DJ Warras murder case postponed

The state asked for the case to be adjourned until 19 August, citing the need for a pre-trial conference, disclosure of the case docket, and clarity on Majola’s legal position.

Judge William Karam questioned the length of the postponement.

However, the prosecutor explained that the timeline had been proposed at the request of the defence.

Majola’s attorney, Du Plessis, told the court he is still consulting with the state regarding the disclosures and further needs to determine whether he will remain on record for the accused.

He added that Majola’s legal fees are currently being handled by his family.

“They are at the moment taking care of these issues, and by the 19th, I will be in a position to inform the court whether we are dealing with the matter from our side,” Du Plessis told the court.

The prosecution highlighted that Majola has the option to seek state-funded legal assistance like Pacula before the next court date.

“The accused can make the necessary arrangements to have Legal Aid or whatever he wants,” she remarked.

Karam echoed this view.

“If he wants Legal Aid, he may decide to appoint a more affordable legal practitioner,” the judge said.

In granting the postponement, Karam directed Majola to engage with his family to finalise his legal representation.

Both accused remain in custody.

Charges

Majola and Pacula are facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Stock’s death.

According to the state, Majola is believed to have planned the killing, while Pacula – who also faces a charge of contravening the Immigration Act – is alleged to have carried out the shooting.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December 2025 outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district.

Three suspects are believed to have confronted the radio and television presenter before opening fire and fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigators believe the killing was linked to a dispute at Zambezi Flats.

The dispute allegedly followed the appointment of Stock’s security company to install a biometric access system at the building.

The installation came amid allegations that certain individuals were illegally collecting rent from tenants.

Prior to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.

The alleged hit was reportedly worth R25 000 in total, of which Pacula is said to have received R7 000.

Stock was laid to rest on 23 December.