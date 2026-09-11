New accused in DJ Warras murder case abandons bail

Hlengiwe Buthelezi will make her next appearance in the Gauteng High Court.

The latest development in the murder case of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has seen another accused remain behind bars after she chose not to apply for bail.

Hlengiwe Goodness Buthelezi appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 11 September 2026, facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder linked to Stock’s killing.

This follows her arrest in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) earlier this week.

The move came after the South African Police Service (Saps) circulated her photograph while appealing for information that could assist in locating her.

Buthelezi had previously been arrested alongside her partner and co-accused, Victor Mthethwa Majola, at a hostel in Soweto in December 2025.

However, she was later released due to a lack of evidence at the time.

Authorities subsequently continued looking for her, with investigators alleging that she and Majola, who was denied bail earlier this year, were connected to the alleged plot to kill Stock.

DJ Warras murder accused abandons bail

Buthelezi’s decision not to seek her freedom pending trial meant that the proceedings focused on the next steps in the case.

The state requested that the matter be postponed and transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

“The accused is not going to be applying for bail,” the prosecutor told the court.

Her lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, confirmed the arrangement.

The magistrate postponed the matter to 18 September 2026, when the case is expected to proceed in the high court with a pre-trial conference.

Buthelezi is expected to appear alongside Majola, who previously sought state-funded legal assistance.

Shooter already sentenced

The latest court development comes after another accused in Stock’s murder was sentenced following a guilty plea.

Armindo Joaquim Pacula received a 25-year prison sentence for murder after admitting his involvement in Stock’s killing.

Pacula was also sentenced to eight years for unlawful possession of a firearm, six months for unlawful possession of ammunition and 12 months for contravening the Immigration Act after being found to be illegally in South Africa.

The Mozambican national admitted that he had shot and killed Stock in exchange for R25 000.

Killing

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December 2025 outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

Three suspects are believed to have confronted the radio and television presenter before opening fire and fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigators believe the killing was linked to a dispute at Zambezi Flats.

The dispute allegedly followed the appointment of Stock’s security company to install a biometric access system at the building.

The installation came amid allegations that certain individuals, including Buthelezi, were illegally collecting rent from tenants.

Prior to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.

Stock was laid to rest on 23 December.