DJ Warras murder accused denied bail

The suspect linked to the murder of slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock will remain behind bars after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court refused to grant him bail.

Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared in court on Monday to hear the fate of his bail application.

The 44-year-old man is facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Stock’s killing.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December 2025 outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

He was reportedly approached by three suspects who opened fire before escaping on foot.

He was buried a week later on 23 December after a funeral service held at the Rosebank Catholic Church.

Majola was subsequently arrested on 22 December.

DJ Warras murder accused argues for bail

In arguments before the court, Majola insisted that police had arrested the wrong person.

He claimed he did not know Stock and said no incriminating items were found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Majola further denied that his girlfriend, Hlengiwe Buthelezi, ever gave a statement implicating him, alleging that law enforcement officers had fabricated evidence against him.

The accused told the court that he qualified for bail and offered R8 000 as a suitable amount.

In support of his application, he submitted an affidavit from a local ward councillor stating that he resided at Mapetla Hostel in Soweto.

A defence witness also claimed that Majola was at work on the day of the shooting, repairing a vehicle, which was presented as an alibi.

Majola further challenged the strength of the state’s case, arguing that it relied on a single witness and that the identity parade conducted by police was flawed.

He also alleged that officers failed to inform him of his constitutional rights during his arrest.

Dispute over security at centre of murder plot

Magistrate Annelise Tlhapi, in delivering her judgment, detailed evidence presented by investigating officer Abe Montwedi, who linked the killing to a long-standing dispute at Zambezi Flats.

According to Montwedi, the conflict arose after Stock’s security company was contracted to install a biometric access system at the building.

This followed reports that individuals were unlawfully collecting rent from tenants.

Buthelezi and four others were identified as being among those involved.

Montwedi testified that tensions escalated during a meeting called by Stock with tenants, where Buthelezi openly opposed the new security system.

“They told the deceased that he cannot take the money out of their mouths, and should he install the security, they will show him,” Tlhapi said.

Following continued intimidation of security staff, Stock obtained a protection order against the five individuals.

The magistrate noted that threats against building management persisted.

She also pointed out that a protection order hearing scheduled for 12 December did not proceed after Buthelezi requested a postponement.

DJ Warras’ information discovered

On the day of the killing, 16 December, Stock was installing the biometric system when he was allegedly confronted by three men, including Majola.

Montwedi testified that surveillance footage showed Majola and two other suspects standing near a street vendor for about 45 minutes before the fatal shooting.

The vendor reportedly heard Majola utter the words “here is the person” in IsiZulu shortly before Stock was shot.

Further evidence revealed that police recovered Stock’s vehicle registration documents, containing his personal information, from a cellphone linked to Majola.

The information had allegedly been sent by Buthelezi, who was later released after her arrest.

Investigators also discovered that Majola had provided multiple residential addresses — six in total — including both Merafe and Mapetla hostels.

The state argued that Majola posed a risk to the investigation, citing outstanding suspects and the possibility of witness interference.

Accused denied bail

In her ruling, Tlhapi found that Majola lacked a stable or permanent place of residence, pointing out the “conflicting addresses” between the Merafe and Mapetla hostels.

She further questioned the reliability of the video footage submitted by the defence.

“What I have noted from the video footage, it is not clear. It is blurry and blacked out.”

The court also found that Majola’s alibi had not been properly tested and that the threats against Stock before his death were credible.

“It is strange why the applicant’s girlfriend had to share the photos, registration documents and personal details of the deceased with the applicant, and it is questionable because later the deceased was killed.”

The magistrate, therefore, dismissed the bail application.

The matter has been postponed to 11 February to allow for further investigations.

