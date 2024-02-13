Ex-girl school teacher accused of rape and assault granted R10 000 bail

Former teacher from St Mary’s School in Pretoria granted R10,000 bail by Pretoria Magistrates Court on rape, sexual assault, and grooming charges.

Former teacher at St Mary’s School is up for rape of a Grade 5 pupil. Image: File/ North Coast Rising Sun

A former teacher from St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls in Pretoria was granted R10 000 bail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed, on rape, sexual assault, and sexual grooming charges.

The 34-year-old former teacher was granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrates Court, sitting at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services.

Grade 5 learner allegedly raped, sexually assaulted, and sexually groomed

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that when the teacher was employed at the private school in Hillcrest, Pretoria, between 2017 and 2018, he allegedly raped, sexually assaulted, and sexually groomed a Grade 5 learner at the school during swimming lessons and when he was giving her extra classes.

The girl was between 10 and 11 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Mahanjana added that the child only realised what was done to her was wrong after she attended sexual offence classes in 2019.

“Thereafter, it is alleged that the child started to misbehave and self-harm by cutting herself. After the mother noticed the behaviour charges and inquired, the child then disclosed to the mother what had happened,” she said.

The mother visited a social worker with her child in 2019, and in 2023, she was sent to a forensic social worker. Then, a case was opened with the Cape Town police and then moved to the Brooklyn Police Station.

“Through his attorney, the former teacher asked to be released on bail because he has no previous convictions or pending cases. He also told the court that he cooperated with the state by handing himself over to the police when he realised that the police were looking for him, and he also handed in his passport,” Mahanjana said.

State opposed bail

The state, however, opposed his bail application and told the court that should the former teacher be convicted, he would face a long jail term.

Mahanjana said the state also said that the suspect was a flight risk since he had no assets in South Africa, and it would be difficult to trace him since he is also unemployed should he decide to skip the country.

“In delivering the judgment the court granted him bail with conditions that he should report to his closest police station three times a week and that he should not interfere directly or indirectly with state witnesses,” she said.

The matter was postponed to 27 March, 2024, for further investigations.

