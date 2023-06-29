Ex-husband to undergo psychiatric evaluation after admitting to killing Desiree Baartman

By Devina Haripersad

Johnny Baartman, murder accused and former husband of slain Gqeberha mother – Desiree Baartman, is to undergo psychiatric evaluation after admitting to killing her.

This is an order by the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court. This decision came after Johnny Baartman admitted to the district surgeon that he was responsible for the crime.

ALSO READ: Body of missing Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman found in stormwater drain

The former teacher was apprehended on 9 June, following the mysterious disappearance of Desiree from the home she shared with Johnny in Bethelsdorp.

The investigation took a grim turn when her body was discovered in a deep stormwater drain measuring 3.7 meters in Jagtersvlakte on 20 June 2023, after he guided the police to the location.

Wrist-slitting

During a court proceeding on Monday, Baartman’s lawyer, Qhamani Sinefu, applied for his client to see the district surgeon after he allegedly slit his wrists after his arrest.

The court swiftly granted the request, ordering Baartman to undergo medical examination without delay.

On Tuesday morning, state prosecutor, Melani Hammett, read out the district surgeon’s report, revealing Baartman’s admission of killing Desiree.

According to the report, Baartman claimed that the act was not premeditated but rather a spontaneous response to Desiree’s alleged provocation.

The report also highlighted Baartman’s emotional state and expressed remorse for his actions. However, the district surgeon noted that Baartman’s attempts to conceal the body and clean the crime scene suggested awareness and intent.

30-day evaluation

Magistrate Dumisani Apollos, taking into account the district surgeon’s recommendation, ruled that Baartman should undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda.

The court further mandated that Baartman appears in court every 30 days until a bed becomes available at the facility, as securing a spot might take some time.

ALSO READ: Police arrest ex-husband of missing woman from Gqeberha

Magistrate Apollos emphasised the importance of prioritising the evaluation process, stating, “It is too early to focus on the investigation. We should prioritise the evaluation and focus on finding bed space first. Only then can the investigation and psychiatric evaluation run parallel to one another”.

While members of Desiree’s family were absent from the court proceedings, Baartman’s brother and friends filled the public gallery.

Baartman, dressed in a green jacket and jeans, maintained a downward gaze as he stood in the dock, his face covered by a mask.