Court moves to freeze Judge Phahlane’s property in alleged bribery scheme

Phahlane stands accused of accepting R2 million in bribes.

The legal troubles facing Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane have deepened after authorities secured a court order to preserve a R6 million property believed to be linked to alleged criminal activity.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) successfully applied for the order, targeting a Hartbeespoort residence registered in Phahlane’s name.

It has been alleged that the property, purchased in 2022, may have been funded through illicit proceeds.

Phahlane, who is out on R50 000 bail, stands accused of accepting R2 million in bribes from controversial pastor Bhekumuzi Michael Sandlana.

The alleged payments were reportedly made in exchange for a favourable ruling in a leadership dispute within the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC).

AFU scores order against Judge Phahlane property

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria recently granted the preservation order, pending forfeiture proceedings.

“The order prohibits any person with knowledge of the order from selling or transferring the property, dealing with the property in any manner and places the property under the control of a curator bonis until the forfeiture proceedings are finalised,” the NPA’s statement dated 26 June 2026, reads.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi welcomed the ruling, stressing the importance of accountability within the justice system.

“No person is above the law, particularly those entrusted with positions of authority, integrity, and public confidence. The justice system depends fundamentally on public trust.

“Judges, court officials, prosecutors, law enforcement officials and all those within the justice cluster carry a heightened responsibility to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law,” he said on Friday.

Alleged corruption network

The preservation order forms part of a broader criminal case currently before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, which is set to resume on 23 July.

Phahlane, her son Kagiso, Sandlana, IPHC spokesperson Vusi Ndala, Desmond Mahapi Phuti, former security company director of a security company associated with the IPHC and and court interpreter Morongwa Malope face charges of corruption and money laundering.

According to evidence presented by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, the alleged scheme took shape between late 2021 and early 2022.

Authorities claim that Phahlane, Sandlana, and Malope were involved in a coordinated effort to influence judicial outcomes.

Meetings reportedly took place in Brits, Nigel, and Pretoria East, where discussions around ongoing church litigation were held and cash payments allegedly exchanged hands.

Investigators further allege that funds connected to entities involved in the church dispute were channelled into purchasing the Hartbeespoort property now under scrutiny.

“The evidence before court includes financial records, electronic tracking data, sworn statements, and documentary material which the NPA contends objectively corroborate the allegations.”

In addition, the NPA has indicated that further arrests may follow.

“Further proceedings may follow against additional persons alleged to have facilitated, benefited from, or participated in the unlawful activities under investigation.”

Special leave and JSC complaint

Phahlane was placed on special leave by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya following her arrest in November.

While a decision regarding her suspension was still pending, she continued to preside over cases that had already been partly heard.

However, in February this year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed that she would no longer be assigned to any court matters.

She is now facing a Judicial Conduct Tribunal inquiry after a formal complaint was lodged by Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba.

The JSC subsequently referred the matter to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC).