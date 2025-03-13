Repeat offender jailed for 15 years after raping woman while on parole

The court ruled he must serve the remainder of his previous sentence before the new one.

An Eastern Cape man who was arrested while on parole after a rape conviction has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing the same crime.

Bonginkosi Ngcingci will call prison home again after raping a 26-year-old woman while he was on parole for rape, robbery and housebreaking.

He was released after serving 10 years of his 15-year sentence, but the Makhanda Regional Court has ordered him to serve the rest of his initial sentence before starting the latest one.

The day of the crime

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ngcingci confronted the woman after following her and a friend from a local hangout spot in Makhanda’s Joza Location in the early hours of 23 December 2023.

“An altercation occurred between them when he demanded to speak to the victim despite her resistance. Her friend intervened, and the altercation ended with the accused throwing alcohol on the victim,” Tyali said in a statement.

“It is not known where he went thereafter; the complainant and her friends stood around for a short while chatting before they dispersed and went home,” he added.

She arrived home to the 36-year-old repeat offender on her bed, armed with a knife.

“He immediately grabbed her and threatened to kill her if she resisted or made a noise. He proceeded to rape her, after which he demanded that she walk him out at around 5am, so that people would think he had slept over by agreement,” said Tyali.

The woman reportedly agreed out of fear and then ran to her brother’s nearby flat for help before Ngcingci exited the yard.

Ngcingci then walked out and ran up the street, said Tyali.

“He was chased by the brother of the victim and apprehended, but he managed to escape his grip. Upon being pursued by the brother of the victim again, he took out a knife, threatened to stab him and fled,” Tyali added.

The arrest and trial

Ngcingci was arrested later that day after his mother instructed him to turn himself in when the woman and her brother reported the matter to her at his home.

In court, Ngcingci pleaded not guilty, claiming that they had consensual sex and were in a relationship.

“However, under cross-examination by Regional Court Prosecutor Khwezikazi Makonti, he changed tune and said the complainant had demanded money after sexual intercourse, but he could not find the money and suspected it was stolen by her,” said Tyali.

“He could not tell the court why he never opened a case of theft against he,” he added.

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecution Barry Madolo welcomed the ruling and commended the prosecutor for ensuring some justice and closure for the woman and her family.

