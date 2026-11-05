Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari up for auction after bid to stop sale dismissed

Hangwani Maumela's Ferrari goes up for auction on Friday after court dismisses bid to stop sale.

Controversial Thembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela’s Ferrari is up for auction from Friday after the Pretoria High Court dismissed his urgent bid to stop the sale.

The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) appointed curator, Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk, can sell the Ferrari SF90 Stradale for at least R9.5 million, following a Special Tribunal order.

Maumela’s Ferrari auction starts Friday after court dismissal

The proceeds will be held in an interest-bearing trust account until the civil proceedings linked to the Thembisa Hospital investigation end.

The SIU preserved the Ferrari in September 2025 amid its investigation into alleged corruption and maladministration at Thembisa Hospital, where people allegedly looted about R2 billion.

Investigators have implicated Maumela in a probe into three alleged syndicates linked to the looting. Reports say his alleged syndicate, dubbed the Syndicate or the Maumela Syndicate, benefited by more than R800 million.

The auction follows the Pretoria High Court’s dismissal of Morgan Maumela and MHR Maumela Family Trust trustees’ urgent bid to stop Ferrari’s sale.

In August 2026, Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk applied to the Tribunal for authority to sell the luxury vehicle, arguing that storage, insurance and maintenance costs were ongoing.

Curator can sell Ferrari for at least R9.5 million

For auction: Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Picture: SIU

The curator also argued that selling the Ferrari would protect its value and generate funds for other preserved assets.

The MHR Maumela Family Trust and Maumela opposed the application, arguing the vehicle would likely appreciate in value and that authorities shouldn’t sell it.

The Special Tribunal authorised the sale, after which Maumela urgently approached the High Court to stop the transaction pending appeal.

The Pretoria High Court dismissed the application, finding that the Tribunal’s order was interim and not automatically suspended by an appeal. The court also found that Maumela failed to show a clear right, reasonable prospects of success, or irreparable harm.

The court noted that the Ferrari’s value will remain protected, as the trust account will preserve the sale proceeds.

Auction starts at 8am on Friday

The auction will start at 8 am on Friday, 6 November and close on Wednesday, 11 November, with a starting price of R8 million.

The auction can be found here: https://www.biddersonline.co.za/auction/45ffe90f-a7ee-48fa-906d-4d85222d3d08/details