LIVE: AKA murder suspects in court

AKA and Tibz were gunned down as they were leaving a restaurant in Durban on 10 February 2023.

Five men accused of the murder of late rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, and his celebrity chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 7 February 2025.

It’s been an almost two-year wait for justice, with seven people arrested in the matter.

AKA murder suspects in court

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, and Siyanda Myeza appeared in court in Durban on the matter.

The two other suspects, Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande, are still fighting extradition after their arrest in eSwatini.

Bail denied

Gwabeni and Ndimande were denied bail for the second time during their last appearance in January and will remain in custody.

Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo stated that the pending extradition had not affected the bail decision.

“The state committed itself to proceed with the matter with or without the two Ndimande brothers in eSwatini.

“It was the state’s commitment that in as much as proceeding with the matter without the two Ndimande brothers will come with the potential prejudice to the witnesses, who will have to testify twice about the same subject, it is the prejudice they can live with.”

