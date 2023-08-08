WATCH: Lovebirds Thabo Bester and Nandipha reunite for first time after arrest

By Faizel Patel

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magadumana were reunited for the first time since their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania.

Bester and Magadumana appeared together with ten others in the Bloemfontein magistrates court on Tuesday morning. Their case was postponed to the 11th of October for further investigations.

Accused

The other accused involved in the escape include: Magudumana’s father Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Nastassja Jansen, Joel Maketha, Moeketsi Ramolula, Thabang Meir, Integriton CCTV technician Teboho James Lipholo and Zando Moyo, and a Zimbabwean national who allegedly helped Magudumana claim a body under false pretences.

Six of the accused have successfully applied for bail.

The suspects are facing charges of assisting Bester to escape from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

Indignity of transport

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Magudumana‘s lawyer Machini Motloung told the court she is still involved in civil litigation and will continue reserving her right to apply for bail

Motloung said the manner in which she was transported “had all ingredients of indignity”.

“She was handcuffed and placed at the back of a van. When the driver speeds. She has no place to hold on to.”

Bester being ill-treated

Bester lawyer told the magistrate he is being ill-treated in prison adding that he spends 23hrs a day in hand cuffs in his cell.

His lawyer also listed a number of luxury items including premium brand phones and computers, high-end and expensive watches, a luxury handbag, a wedding ring, R290 000, cash in USD amongst others that were reported stolen at the Lanseria Airport.

Arrest

Bester and Magadumana were arrested in April, about 10km out of Arusha in Tanzania, after fleeing the hotel they were staying in.

They were arrested alongside a Mozambican national, identified as Zacharia Alberto, who was believed to have been the driver assisting them in border crossings during their escape.

