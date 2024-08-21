Expelled MK party MPs’ court challenge postponed

The 10 applicants were among 18 MK party members who were dismissed earlier this month.

uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party supporters protest outside the Constitutional Court during the appearance of Jacob Zuma on 10 May 2024. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie

The case involving several dismissed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party Members of Parliament (MPs) has been postponed to September.

The 10 applicants have approached the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent interdict to prevent the swearing-in of their replacements in Parliament while their review application is pending.

The expelled MK party members are requesting the court to overturn their membership termination and reinstate them as MPs.

The former MPs—Thamsanqa Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Citron Motshegoe, Augustina Qwetha, Nomado Mgwebi, Ntombenhle Mkhize, Sydwell Masilela, France Mfiki, Senzo Dlamini, and Agnes Mogotsi—allege they were dismissed without any explanation.

Interdict hearing adjourned

On Wednesday, the applicants’ legal team, comprising Attorney Wendy Cele and Advocate Simba Chithando, confirmed that the urgent interdict application has been postponed to 3 September.

This delay allows the MK party time to file its court papers.

Cele noted that National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, who is also a respondent in the case, has expressed her willingness to abide by the court’s decision.

“In the interim, both parties are going to exchange their answering and replying affidavits. The second respondent, being the speaker of the National Assembly, has abided [by] our application.

“So, we shall wait for the 3rd of September for the court to make a finding based on our papers,” she told reporters outside the court.

ALSO READ: ‘Zuma show is a cult’ – Experts say MK party is ‘spaza shop’ with dictator firing members

The 10 applicants were among 18 MK party members who were dismissed earlier this month.

News of their expulsion surfaced after letters from Didiza were leaked on social media.

In these letters, the speaker informed the former MPs that she had received correspondence from MK party chief whip Sihle Ngubane, stating that their membership had been terminated and they were no longer eligible to serve in Parliament.

MK party statement

The MK party released a statement in August addressing the matter, noting that of the total members, 12 MPs were sworn in on June 25, while six others were unable to attend.

The party also asserted that the 12 MPs were informed that their positions were temporary and that they would eventually be replaced following parliamentary procedures.

The Jacob Zuma-led political group further revealed that a case has been opened at the Sandton police station, alleging that their parliamentary list had been “compromised by saboteurs.”

The former MPs’ dismissals occurred just days after the party, for the second time, removed Arthur Zwane from his role as secretary-general of the MK party.

NOW READ: ‘Ill treatment’ of MK party members creating instability