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Rape case involving Free State nurse referred for trial

Picture of Lesego Seokwang

By Lesego Seokwang

Journalist

3 minute read

18 August 2026

05:25 pm

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The incident allegedly occurred on 13 May while Takalimane was an admitted patient at Thusanong District Hospital.

Rape case involving Free State nurse referred for trial

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The case against a 39-year-old man who is accused of raping a nurse has been referred to the Odendaalsrus Regional Court in the Free State for trial.

Molahlehi Peter Takalimane will stand trial on three counts of rape, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Takalimane appeared briefly in the Odendaalsrus District Court on Tuesday, which transferred the matter for trial.

He is expected to appear before the regional court on 26 August for trial-related proceedings.

The accused first appeared in the Odendaalsrus District Court on 15 May.

During one of his appearances on 12 June, he initially sought bail but later abandoned the application and remains in custody.

Patient allegedly rapes and assaults nurse

The charges arise from an incident that allegedly occurred on 13 May while Takalimane was an admitted patient at Thusanong District Hospital.

According to the state, he chased female nurses through the hospital ward corridors before forcibly pulling a 60-year-old professional nurse into a toilet.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said allegations are that Takalimane punched and kicked the nurse before pulling down her trousers and raping her by digitally penetrating her.

In other words, he allegedly penetrated her using his fingers.

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Takalimane is also accused of damaging a glass door and the victim’s spectacles during the incident.

NPA condemns attack on healthcare worker

“The NPA strongly condemns the alleged attack on a healthcare professional who was carrying out her duties in service of the public,” Senokoatsane said.

Healthcare workers play a vital role in society and have the right to perform their responsibilities in a safe and secure environment, free from violence, intimidation and abuse.”

Senokoatsane added that the NPA was committed to presenting its case before the regional court.

He said the authority will pursue the matter “without fear, favour or prejudice”.

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