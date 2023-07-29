Daily news update: Tshwane chaos, another Senzo twist, Durban shooting

In today’s daily news update: Another bombshell revelation was heard during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial today, and thousands of Tshwane municipal workers are on strike.
Meanwhile, seven people have been shot at and wounded during a mass shooting in Durban, and several roads will be affected ahead of the RSA v ARG match.
It’s going to be a cold dark weekend… Here’s a comprehensive weather forecast for the next 48 hours, and your load shedding schedule.
Senzo twist: 8 calls
In what is turning out to be another day of bombshell revelations in the sensational Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Friday that a SIM swap was done on the soccer star’s cellphone number a day after he was killed on 26 October 2014.
In taking to the stand to continue his testimony, the state’s fourth witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, also told the court that eight calls were then made from the SIM-swapped number to the cellphone number of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend and songstress Kelly Khumalo.
On Thursday, the startling testimony of Steyn heralded the next chapter in the Meyiwa murder mystery which has gripped Mzansi for the past nine years.
READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial twist: 8 calls from slain soccer star’s SIM-swapped number to Kelly?
Tshwane in turmoil
Thousands of South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members returned to Tshwane House, where Mayor Cilliers Brink addressed the angry crowd and accepted their memorandum.
The striking workers showed their dissatisfaction by shouting at the mayor and the city manager on day three of the strike, which saw many services in the city come to a halt.
Brink told the crowd the city desperately wanted to pay an increase to workers but struggled to pay Eskom and Rand Water.
READ: Tshwane in turmoil: Protesters clash with mayor as services grind to halt
Mass shooting in Durban
At least seven people have been shot and wounded in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
Paramedics said they received numerous calls just after 3:30pm on Friday about the shooting in Victoria Street in the Durban CBD.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said patients were lying on the road when they arrived at the scene.
READ: Several wounded in mass shooting in Durban CBD
RSAvARG: Affected roads
As excitement builds up for this weekend’s final Rugby Championship match, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued an advisory to motorists about roads that will be affected during the game.
The Springboks take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, 29 July (5.05pm). The JMPD has urged motorists to respect and abide by the advisory.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said several roads will be affected around the Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park) Stadium precinct in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg due to the Rugby Championship match.
READ: RSAvARG: These Joburg roads will be affected during the game
‘We’re not a province of South Africa’
Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has lambasted “bone-head” critics who he claims are making Zimbabwe “look like a basket case”.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika this week about the upcoming national elections, Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to return home to vote.
Responding to a question on whether Zanu-PF was financing its election campaign using state resources, Mutsvangwa waxed lyrical about the country’s growth and how it had accomplished things SA had not.
WATCH: ‘We’re not a province of South Africa’ – Zanu-PF spokesperson takes aim at critics
