Daily news update: Tshwane chaos, another Senzo twist, Durban shooting

In today’s daily news update: Another bombshell revelation was heard during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial today, and thousands of Tshwane municipal workers are on strike.

Meanwhile, seven people have been shot at and wounded during a mass shooting in Durban, and several roads will be affected ahead of the RSA v ARG match.

It’s going to be a cold dark weekend… Here’s a comprehensive weather forecast for the next 48 hours, and your load shedding schedule.

Senzo twist: 8 calls

In what is turning out to be another day of bombshell revelations in the sensational Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Friday that a SIM swap was done on the soccer star’s cellphone number a day after he was killed on 26 October 2014.

Singer Kelly Khumalo has been thrust into the spotlight – again – after new shock testimony was heard during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Photos: Instagram @kellykhumalosa and Twitter @4eversiya

In taking to the stand to continue his testimony, the state’s fourth witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, also told the court that eight calls were then made from the SIM-swapped number to the cellphone number of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend and songstress Kelly Khumalo.

On Thursday, the startling testimony of Steyn heralded the next chapter in the Meyiwa murder mystery which has gripped Mzansi for the past nine years.

Tshwane in turmoil

Thousands of South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members returned to Tshwane House, where Mayor Cilliers Brink addressed the angry crowd and accepted their memorandum.

Different groups of SATAWU bicker as they protested outside Tshwane House in Pretoria, 26 July 2023. They are protesting about increases in their pay. Picture Neil McCartney

The striking workers showed their dissatisfaction by shouting at the mayor and the city manager on day three of the strike, which saw many services in the city come to a halt.

Brink told the crowd the city desperately wanted to pay an increase to workers but struggled to pay Eskom and Rand Water.

Mass shooting in Durban

At least seven people have been shot and wounded in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics treating the wounded in the Durban CBD after the shooting on 28 July 2023. Photo: ALS Paramedics

Paramedics said they received numerous calls just after 3:30pm on Friday about the shooting in Victoria Street in the Durban CBD.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said patients were lying on the road when they arrived at the scene.

RSAvARG: Affected roads

As excitement builds up for this weekend’s final Rugby Championship match, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued an advisory to motorists about roads that will be affected during the game.

Ellis Park Stadium will come alive on Saturday. Picture: BESoccer

The Springboks take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday, 29 July (5.05pm). The JMPD has urged motorists to respect and abide by the advisory.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said several roads will be affected around the Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park) Stadium precinct in New Doornfontein, Johannesburg due to the Rugby Championship match.

‘We’re not a province of South Africa’

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has lambasted “bone-head” critics who he claims are making Zimbabwe “look like a basket case”.

Christopher Mutsvangwa speaks at a press conference in Harare on 20 November 2017. Picture: AFP/Jekesai Njikizana

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika this week about the upcoming national elections, Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to return home to vote.

Responding to a question on whether Zanu-PF was financing its election campaign using state resources, Mutsvangwa waxed lyrical about the country’s growth and how it had accomplished things SA had not.

In other news today:

