Seven accused in Kimberley businessman Piet Els’ murder sentenced

The accused have received a combined sentence exceeding 100 years.

The Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley has handed down hefty sentences on the seven accused of robbery and the brutal murder of prominent businessman Piet Els.

On Tuesday, the accused were sentenced to more than 100 years combined, with two of them receiving life sentences.

Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock said 86-year-old Els and his 67-year-old female partner were viciously assaulted and tortured on the Carters Ridge farm near Kimberley on 24 January 2018.

“Els sustained traumatic head injuries and died 111 days later in hospital. His partner was sexually and physically assaulted in the attack,” Kock said in a statement.

“The accused fled with money, jewellery, Kruger rands, two firearms, cellphones, a Mercedes-Benz vehicle and other valuables,” he added.

Arrest and trial

Morapedi Rankali, 28, Motlalalentwe Qhautse, 37, Lizbeth Ndlala, 56, Themba Lawrence Maja, 68, Oupa Jeffrey Mahomane, 44, Samson Sam Mbokane, 63, and Jabulani Wilson Zuma, 62, were arrested in Kimberly, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal after a police investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said during the trial, the court heard Zuma had recruited and transported three traditional healers and another individual to Kimberley to commit the robbery.

He claimed to be former president Jacob Zuma’s son.

“Upon arrival, they joined a group from Lesotho. The traditional healers were allegedly brought to perform cleansing rituals for the perpetrators after the crime,” said Senokoatsane.

“In his testimony, Jabulani Zuma claimed he was being persecuted like his father for crimes he did not commit. However, the court rejected his claims,” he added.

The Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions for the Northern Cape, Advocate Johannes Cloete, argued the accused acted with premeditation and said the severity of the crime warranted the harshest possible punishment.

The accused were sentenced as follows:

Morapedi Rankali was sentenced for theft, three years wholly suspended for five years.

Motlalalentwe Qhautse sentenced to 20 years for house breaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for sexual assault and life for murder.

Lizbeth Ndlala received 10 years for housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery.

Themba Lawrence Maja was sentenced to 10 years for housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery.

Oupa Jeffrey Mahomane was sentenced to 20 years for house breaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for sexual assault and life for murder.

Samson Sam Mbokane received 10 years for housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery.

Jabulani Wilson Zuma was sentenced to 20 years for house breaking with the intent to rob and robbery.

