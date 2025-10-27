Woman accused of assaulting house helper to appear in court

The woman appeared for the first time briefly on Thursday, facing charges of pointing a firearm and assault.

A Limpopo woman accused of attacking her house helper is expected to appear in the Nkowankowa magistrate’s court in Tzaneen for a formal bail application tomorrow.

She was arrested last week after her house helper, Priscilla Mmusi, was found lying in the street and taken to hospital.

Allegations of assault and intimidation

Mmusi said when she reported for work, her employer “asked me to accompany her to the local liquor outlet to buy some beers.

“When we arrived there, they refused to sell it to her on the grounds that her husband and the police instructed them not to do so because when she is drunk, she is violent.”

However, the shop manager eventually sold the beers to her.

“When we got to the house, she offered me alcohol, but I refused because she mixed it with some liquid that was in a glass.

“She insisted until I drank it and we went out again to fetch her child from school.

“On our way back, we went to a restaurant, where she bought more alcohol, and started fighting with a waiter. I intervened and stopped the argument,” said Mmusi.

“When we got to the house, as I was busy cleaning, I heard her talking alone, saying black people are taking her for granted.

“After a few minutes, she came to me and told me she wants to shoot me.

“As I was standing there crying and pleading with her not to kill me, she opened a safe, took out a rifle and pointed it at me.

“She took it back to the safe, called her two dogs and set them on me.”

Mmusi fainted and woke up later at the local clinic with injuries to her hands and body. She also felt she had been drugged.

Mmusi was discharged from Letaba Hospital and is recovering at home before testifying in court.

Community leader Given Mlondobodzi said the community was going to protest that the woman be denied bail.

“We are not saying this is a racial issue, but no human being should treat a fellow person like that,” Mlondobodzi said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba did not respond to questions about the case.

