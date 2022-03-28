Lenasia CPF member arrested in connection with kidnapping and ransom cases

Citizen Reporter

A member of the Lenasia Community Police Forum (CPF) and his son-in-law have been arrested in Lenasia in connection with the recent spate of kidnappings in the suburb.

A source close to the arrests told The Citizen the man was handcuffed on Monday evening.

JUST IN: A Lenasia CPF member and his son-in-law have been arrested. Police seized a large sum of cash: allegedly ransom money from kidnappings linked to alleged kingpin Faizal Charloos. He is behind bars pending bail. Total of nine arrests now.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 28, 2022

“Further arrests today are linked to recent Lenasia kidnappings. The suspects are now linked to at least four confirmed kidnappings and the suspects that were arrested today pointed out where they basically left their ransom money.”

“It was found that the ransom money was found in a CPF member’s house. The CPF member had knowledge of who the person was that dropped off the money and where the money came from.”

The source also said that unlicensed ammunition was also found at the CPF member’s house.

“The CPF member has been arrested and an additional sum of money was found at the CPF member’s house. The CPF member is also living very close to one of the suspects, Faizal Charloos, and also had knowledge of some of the raids and what they were linked to.”

“But despite his knowledge of those raids and the suspicion of the money coming to his house, he didn’t question what the money was there for and on those grounds, we are charging him for involvement in the ransom kidnapping cases,” said the source.

The source said they anticipate additional arrests throughout the night, adding that this arrest provides the link to the alleged involvement of CPF members in the recent spate of kidnapping and ransom cases.