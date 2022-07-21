Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
21 Jul 2022
3:08 pm
Crime

Cops’ crime intelligence can’t keep up with cash-in-transit robbers’ intelligence

Cash-In-Transit (CIT) robberies will not stop unless police intelligence is improved says criminologist, Hennie Lochner.

Picture: Twitter
Cash-In-Transit (CIT) robberies are a complex business, and it takes anything between three and 17 months of meticulous planning to execute a robbery. This is according to criminologist, Hennie Lochner, who was reacting to the recent spate of CIT robberies. Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Lochner said the reason why these crimes are not stopped is because CIT robbers are using the same crime intelligence gathering processes used by the police, and sometimes to better effect. “Just like the police, CIT robbers identify their targets, hence it takes them months to plan their execution, and they don’t just take...

