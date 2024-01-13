Alleged serial rapist nabbed in Limpopo

The suspect was tracked down and arrested in Mahlomeni village.

A 32-year-old man thought to be the serial rapist that has terrorised women in Limpopo was arrested on Friday.

The suspect is believed to be connected to three separate rapes that occurred in the Letsitele policing area between 2023 and 2024.

According to preliminary police investigations, the suspect’s crime spree began in February 2023, with several women falling victim to his alleged acts of violence.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the investigating team, after thorough investigations, linked the suspect to three specific cases of rape.

“Acting on reliable information and with assistance from an off-duty TRT (Tactical Response Team) member and the Flying Squad, the suspect was tracked down and arrested in Mahlomeni village,” he said.

The right culprit

“Additional investigations are ongoing to determine if the suspect may be linked to similar cases in the area. The alleged perpetrator is scheduled to appear before the local magistrate’s court in Letsitele in the near future, facing charges related to three cases of rape,” he added.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe expressed confidence in the arrest.

“We believe we got the right person, and we are hopeful that this arrest will help us resolve many cases in and around the Letsitele area. The tireless and persistent work by the teams involved is highly appreciated.”

The police emphasised that investigations are still in progress.

