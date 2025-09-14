Level 1 warning: Damaging winds could lead to risk of runaway fires

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 15 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Monday, 15 September 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm, but hot in some areas.

There is a 30%-60% chance of showers and rain in the east, accompanied by a warning for severe thunderstorms. A cold front will approach the southwest coast of the country tomorrow, resulting in a 30% chance of showers and rain along the coast.

Weather warnings, Monday, 15 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to risk of localised runaway fires, localised damage to settlements and to increased travel times and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone roads.

There is also a yellow level 2 warning for damaging wind and waves, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the evening until Tuesday.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Dr JS Moroka local municipality in Mpumalanga, Midvaal local municipality in Gauteng, the south-western part of the North West, the eastern part of the Western Cape, as well as in places in the Free State and Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Monday, 15 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches and mist in places along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy in the south-east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine, windy, and warm conditions are expected.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine, windy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast, where it will be cool in places, otherwise fine, windy and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the west. The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool but warm over the Central Karoo where it will be windy. Light rain is expected over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly, reaching gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay in the evening..

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and warm to hot. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon, but north-westerly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine, windy and warm, but hot in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate northeasterly, becoming fresh south-westerly by the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in places over the central and western interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon.

