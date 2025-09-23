Five taken in for questioning after Grade 12 pupil stabbed to death in Eastern Cape

The incident occurred just after 8.15am on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape police have taken in five suspects for questioning after an 18-year-old Grade 12 pupil was stabbed to death.

It is understood that the incident occurred just after 8.15am on Tuesday.

Murder investigation

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli stated that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Humansdorp police are investigating the stabbing incident that led to the death of a Grade 12 learner from Humansdorp High School this morning. Information in police records indicates that on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, at about 8.15am, a violent altercation at the school among learners left one learner with stab wounds.

“The victim, 18, was declared dead on the scene. I can confirm that five people have been taken in for questioning,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli has urged anyone who can assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Operation Dudula

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Education Department (GDE) says that citizenship or immigration status is not a determining factor in school placement.

This comes after members of Operation Dudula allegedly delivered notices to some schools in Soweto, warning them against admitting undocumented pupils for the 2026 academic year.

Foreign nationals

Gauteng Education’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the department is aware of the campaign undertaken by Operation Dudula calling for schools to prioritise South African pupils over foreign nationals.

“Well, as the department, we have interacted with the members of this organisation and reiterated that the admission process is that of following the admission criteria, which will then prioritise children who are within the home feeder zone and those who have siblings in the schools and probably the previous school is closer to a high school that they are applying for.”

Immigration status

Mabona emphasised that citizenship or immigration status is not a determining factor in the allocation of school spaces.

He reminded all members of the public that legislation does not permit the disruption of schools or the interference with teaching and learning.

