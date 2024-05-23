‘Can I ask you about your brother?’ Police rescue man kidnapped in his home

A 56-year-old man was rescued by police after being kidnapped in his home.

A man kidnapped and robbed in his own home was successfully rescued by the police on Wednesday at a house in KwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape.

Only one of the four suspects in the matter has been apprehended.

Charges of kidnapping and house robbery have been opened against the 40-year-old suspect.

The sole detainee is set to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrates Court on Friday.

Kidnapping

According to Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the 56-year-old man arrived at his home where he fell for the decoy of a woman who posed as a person looking for information about his brother.

Upon assisting the woman, three assailants apparently working with her forced entry into the victim’s home where they held him at gunpoint.

After being held hostage for approximately seven hours, the suspects took the victim in the direction of Gqeberha.

Rescue operation

“Intelligence information was received and was immediately operationalised by the NMB District Crime Combating Unit (CCU). On 22 May 2024, at about 10:00, a house in Zwide was penetrated and two males were found, said Naidu.

Only one of the men was apprehended while the other abandoned his mate after seeing the police.

At the time of searching the premises, the police took possession of the victim’s keys, a silver Hyundai i120, and a firearm.

“The victim’s vehicle was also recovered, abandoned in an informal settlement in KwaZakhele,” Naidu added.

Continuing the rescue operation, CCU members conducted an investigation which led them to an empty house in KwaNobuhle, a township on the outskirts of Uitenhage.

The victim was found tied up and alone in the empty house.

A case regarding the firearm found in possession of the lone suspect is still being probed while the manhunt for the remaining suspects continues.

Police Major General Vuyisile Ncata commended the cooperation and diligence of SAPS Nemato, Port Alfred Crime Intelligence, and highlighted the work of the NMB CCU team.

“Their swift response and cooperation were instrumental in ensuring the safe rescue of the victim and apprehension of the suspect.

“This remarkable success was the result of diligent work, collaboration, and efficient information sharing between the various police units,’ said Ncata.