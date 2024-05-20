WATCH: Police investigating Cape Town bread truck shooting after murders caught on camera

One of the three employees survived the bread truck shooting.

Two people were killed during the armed robbery in Delft, Cape Town. Image: Screenshot

Three employees driving a bread truck were shot and killed on Thursday.

The incident has left some in shock and raised concerns about the safety of workers in the industry.

The video that has been making rounds on social media shows three employees casually talking and laughing in the truck as they count money from the sales they have made.

In the blink of an eye, two assailants, one of them carrying a gun, appear on both sides of the truck and seem to be demanding cash.

The two criminals take the money from the three victims and a cellphone from one of them. The robber with the gun then fires four shots at the three occupants of the truck.

Watch: Truck driver and co-workers robbed and fatally shot (Warning: Not for sensitive viewers, contains gun violence)

Here is a longer version of that video ye SASKO driver and co-workers who were robbed and killed in Delft, Cape Town 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BSgrhqyKB2 — Lullo (@freshbylullo) May 19, 2024

Case under investigation

According to Western Cape police (Saps), the three employees, whose identities have not been released, were driving a bread truck in Delft on the corner of Delft Main Road and Symphony Way, when they were shot. Two of them lost their lives in the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown, and no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Sergeant Bilqis Poole told The Citizen the motive for the attack is still being investigated.

“Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies in the vehicle they were driving,” Poole added.

The victims were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to Poole, Delft police are investigating two counts of murder.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of workers in the bread delivery industry. Many are calling for increased security measures, such as escort vehicles and additional training, or measures where the employees travel without money in the vehicle.

It is believed the three victims were employed by Sasko. Attempts to contact Sasko were unsuccessful during the publishing of this article. Additional information will be updated upon availability.

TV channel Moja Love has offered a R5 000 reward to anyone who can identify the assailants.

Police also urged members of the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.