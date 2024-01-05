Chokers caught! Men arrested after police officer mugged and beaten

The Verulam Central Business District seems to be a hotspot for crime.

A policeman was robbed while walking the street. Picture for illustration purposes. Photo: SAPS

Justice has begun to be served for a police detective who was a recent victim of assault and robbery.

On Wednesday, the off-duty officer was attacked by two suspects in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, who chocked him and stole his cellphone. After chasing the men, the detective reported the incident to a private security company.

Chokers caught

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed it had caught two suspects involved in the attack. One of the suspects directly involved in the attack was arrested on Thursday morning. His partner is still at large.

The second suspect was arrested for buying the stolen Nokia phone belonging to the detective.

ALSO READ: Policeman calls private security after being robbed

“The identity and images of both suspects cannot be made public at this stage,” said Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

Request for Victims to come forward

The Verulam Central Business District seems to be a hotspot for crime, with the detained suspects believed to have pulled off similar criminal activities.

Police have requested victims of robbery and stabbings to report the crimes, in case the suspects can be linked to their crimes.

The Citizen has reached out KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda for comment but has still yet to receive a response. Any update from him will be included, once received.

ALSO READ: Police jacket and other stolen goods recovered in Verulam, KZN

Violence in Verulam

Verulam CBD recorded another victim on Thursday.

A 67-year-old man was choked and robbed on Old Main road by two unidentified suspects.

A member of RUSA who saw the scene and called for the backup chased the suspects. Unfortunately, they found an escape in a nearby crowded taxi rank.

“The suspects took my mobile Nokia phone and R150,” the victim told Rusa officers.

ALSO READ: Manhunt underway for driver who forced passenger to receive oral sex

Comments from Facebook users in the area shared concern about the increasing crime rate in Verulam.

“The drug den at the railway track at the end of Wick Street needs to be closed down… day by day, it is getting worse,” said Ashish Teeruth.

“When I was in Verulam today, I had to cross while the robot was green because a guy was following me from Vawdas Lane,” said Gonum Rengasamy.