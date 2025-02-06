Mall mayhem: Cape Town CIT guard guns man down after stand-off at ATM

A heated argument between a CIT security guard and a man at a Cape Town shopping mall took a deadly turn on Wednesday afternoon.

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday during a confrontation with a cash-In-transit (CIT) security guard at an ATM at a Cape Town shopping centre.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed to The Citizen that Lentegeur police detectives are investigating the shooting incident which took place at around 3pm at Westgate Mall in Mitchells Plain.

Van Wyk said police officers found an unknown male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen laying on the floor in front of the bank where CIT officers were re-filling the ATM when they arrived.

According to him, the man passed away en route to the hospital.

“Allegedly, there was an argument between the deceased and a 32-year-old security guard while the CIT officers were loading money into the ATM.”

Van Wyk told The Citizen that the circumstances surrounding this argument and the shooting incident are under investigation and that there has been no arrest as yet.

“A Vektor CP1 rifle and ammunition were confiscated as [an] exhibit and for further processing,” he added.

Eyewitness account

Cape Town Etc reported that, according to eyewitnesses, the man was reportedly asked to move away from the ATM area to ensure privacy and security while the CIT guards were performing the transaction.

The man however refused to comply, leading to a heated altercation. The situation escalated when the man allegedly drew a knife.

The CIT guard officer responded by fatally wounding the man with a single shot.

Brazen CIT heist and gun battle rocks N2

Earlier this week, chaos erupted on the N2 freeway near Durban when bystanders and commuters were caught in the crossfire of a CIT heist which claimed the life of a woman and injured several others on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred in peak-hour morning traffic near the NPC cement factory after a group of suspects forced the transit vehicle off the road.

The cash van landed on its roof on the centre median before being blown up by the suspects, who then robbed the vehicle and fled.

Disclaimer: Strong language

Durban – N2 Highway: #CITHeist the explosion of the Cash Van caught on camera – WARNING: strong language pic.twitter.com/7JQWTeVENM — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 4, 2025

One suspect killed in shootout

While the deceased 30-year-old woman and all the injured sustained gunshot wounds at the scene, police killed one of the four suspects hours later in a fierce gun battle on Che Guevara Road in Berea.

The suspect died on the scene, while his accomplice was taken to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Nethsuinda, these two suspects have been linked to five murders.

Police have launched a manhunt for the two remaining suspects, who made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

