Cops tied up, robbed by residents in the North West

The police officers' ordeal ended when they were rescued by members of the tactical response team.

Two police officers were apprehended by community members, tied up and assaulted in Freedom Park, North West while on duty seeking a suspect.

The duo were assaulted with knobkerries and the state vehicle they were travelling in was damaged by the residents.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says the officers had on Thursday located a 51-year-old suspect wanted for assault.

ALSO READ: Equality in safety: Minister’s robbery and the fight against crime for all

They warned the suspect to comply and accompany them to the police station after he resisted.

“The suspect then allegedly blew the whistle and members of the community gathered at his place and locked the gate, tied the police officers with ropes and assaulted them with knobkerries.

“The police officers were also robbed of their cellphones while the state motor vehicle was damaged,” Mokgwabone said.

Their ordeal ended when the tactical response team arrived and rescued them. They sustained injuries in the attack.

Five nabbed for the attack

An investigation ensued and five suspects aged between 24 and 51 were arrested for robbery, assaulting police officers, aiding an escape and malicious damage to property.

The group is expected to appear on Monday in the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court in Tlhabane.

As the country’s crime rate shoots up, so does brazen attacks on members of the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Some of the incidents happen at police stations, where officers are held up and robbed of firearms.

Some of the under-siege police stations have opted to close by sunset to avoid being attacked.

Last week, armed highway bandits held up Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her bodyguards along the N3.

The bodyguards, who were caught off guard after changing a burst tyre, were robbed of their firearms, cash and cellphones.

The minister’s R200 was taken from her purse, including his brother’s laptop and her cellphone.

NOW READ: Police officers escape unharmed after being robbed of firearms in Daveyton