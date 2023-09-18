News

By Devina Haripersad

18 Sep 2023

Two Eastern Cape families die in shack fires

Around 10 people, seven of which were children, were killed in two separate fire incidents.

Two families tragically lost their lives in separate incidents in Ndevana and Algoa Park in the Eastern Cape when their shack dwelling caught fire over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu told the media that the incidents have left the communities in mourning, with investigators scrambling to determine the exact causes.

She explained that in the first incident, a mother aged 40 and her three young children lost their lives early on Friday morning, 15 September.

“The incident unfolded in Tshabo, Ndevana, when their shack became engulfed in flames. The victims, two girls and a boy aged between 3 and 10, perished in the blaze despite the efforts of neighbours who attempted to extinguish the fire.

“The names of the victims will be withheld until all of their family members have been informed,” she said.

Col Naidu expressed the gravity of the situation, stating: “This is a deeply tragic incident that has left our community shaken. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this devastating fire.”

Jack Street

In a separate incident, a family of six met a similarly tragic fate when their shack on Jack Street in Missionvale, Algoa Park, was razed to the ground by flames.

Col Naidu confirmed that preliminary information suggests that two adults and four children lost their lives in the blaze, though their ages and identities remain unknown at this time.

“Authorities are investigating the possibility that an illegal electricity connection may have been the cause, though the exact origin of the fire will be determined by the fire department’s thorough examination,” she said.

Col Naidu further stated: “We urge residents to prioritise safety and to report any suspicious or dangerous activities that could lead to such tragic incidents.”

“In response to these tragic events, inquest dockets have been opened for investigation, and authorities are working diligently to shed light on the circumstances surrounding these devastating fires,” she concluded.

