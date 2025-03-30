Eight suspects wanted after woman shot at mall in KwaMashu

The injured woman was taken to hospital for treatment and police have opened a case of attempted murder and business robbery.

The damaged glass of a store at a mall in KwaMashu. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa

A woman has been shot at a mall in KwaMashu, allegedly by gunmen fleeing the scene of a robbery.

Calls from shoppers alerted authorities shortly before 10am on Sunday morning to report the robbery of a cellphone and accessories store.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon, with police still engaged in a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Shots fired in mall

Local security companies were among the first on scene and established that a female had been wounded during the shooting.

“The frantic caller informed the controller on duty that shots were being fired inside the mall,” stated Reaction Unit South Africa,” (Rusa)

“Shots from 9mm pistols and rifles were fired as the robbers made their getaway. One female was shot and expedited privately to hospital,” the Phoenix-based company added.

The victim is believed to be in a stable condition and police have opened an attempted murder case to go with the case of business robbery.

“Police in KwaMashu are on a lookout for eight suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a customer at a business premises in Nogwaja Road on 30 March,” KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed to The Citizen.

“Reports indicate that the suspects entered a shop and pointed the employees with firearms before they took cellphones and fled the scene,” Ngcobo explained.

KZN crime stats

Police confirmed earlier this year that 7 666 cases of attempted murder had been opened across South Africa during the last three months of 2024.

The numbers were shared when presenting the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year.

KZN registered the most attempted murder cases of any province — 1 915 — ahead of Gauteng who registered 1 820 across those three months.

As for robbery at non-residential premises, police registered 3 796 such cases, an improvement of 21.3% from the same three-month period from 2023.

KZN saw a 19.2% decline in non-residential robberies, down to 592 in the last quarter from 733 the previous year.

