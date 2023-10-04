Elderly woman stabbed to death in Musgrave

The 66-year-old woman's life flashed before her eyes while her husband was asleep.

An elderly woman was murdered fighting for her life on Monday in Musgrave, Durban.

The 66-year-old woman’s life flashed before her eyes when she was brutally attacked by three unknown suspects at her home.

“Police in Berea are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 66-year-old woman was fatally stabbed. It was reported that the woman was at her place of residence when she was attacked by three suspects who stabbed her and robbed her of her belongings. The suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

According to IOL, it is alleged the woman was near the entrance of her flat when she was accosted by knife-wielding suspects who stabbed her in her upper chest, piercing a vital organ. She allegedly went back into her apartment but died on the scene. Her husband had been asleep at the time.

Middleburg Observer reported that according to witnesses, the suspects drove into the access-controlled complex, which has high walls, electric fencing, several cameras and remote-controlled gates.

“How the suspects entered the complex was not suspicious at all because they waited at the gate for someone to open for them. This happened a few moments later and four men drove in. Maybe about five minutes later the car, now with only the driver, drove out. The other three men came running out of the complex on foot just before the gate could close and then ran after the car,” said a 24-year-old man.

In August, a woman was dragged by a robber who tried to take her phone in Musgrave road outside a bakery.

In the video that went viral, the woman is knocked of her feet while she struggles to defend herself. The video shows customers coming to her aid but the assailant gets away in a vehicle and vanishes.