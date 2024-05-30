Election day spoiled by violence as four killed, one injured in separate attacks

KwaZulu-Natal has seen a lot of violence recently, with political killings and community unrest on the rise.

An attack on a vehicle carrying six people, including three women, has left three men dead and one woman injured in the Esihlabeni area of Muden, KwaZulu-Natal.

The victims, aged between 22 and 25, had just cast their votes and were travelling in a stolen vehicle when unknown assailants opened fire on them in the early hours of Thursday.

ALSO READ: Triple tavern special: Suspects rob three Harrismith taphouses in one night, killing two patrons

Stolen vehicle occupants ambushed

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the six victims were headed to a spaza shop run in a homestead when they were attacked by the suspects.

“All three men, aged, 22, 24 and 25 years old, were declared dead at the scene. One woman was injured and rushed to the hospital whereas the other two women escaped unharmed,” Netshiunda said.

He said the two unharmed women were traumatised and thus unable to provide more information on the incident.

Furthermore, the police unveiled that the stolen vehicle the victims were travelling in was stolen in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: PICS: Hijacked grocery truck worth R2 million recovered in Kimberley

Fatal shooting incident

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, a 40-year-old man was fatally shot inside his vehicle near a voting station at Swayimana High School in Wartburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports, the deceased was sitting inside his car with another passenger when a white Polo pulled up and parked in front of them.

The shooter allegedly armed with a rifle then unleashed a hail of bullets on the deceased.

ALSO READ: 1-year-old boy found lying in a ditch, investigation opened

The man in the passenger seat was able to escape unscathed.

The victim was declared dead at scene.

“Suspects are unknown at this stage and the motive of the killings has not yet been established,” said Netshiunda.

KZN violence

KwaZulu-Natal has seen a lot of violence recently, with political killings and community unrest on the rise.

While it is not clear if these latest incidents are related to political tensions in the region, law enforcement authorities are looking into it.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Murder suspected as body of missing man found in drain in KZN