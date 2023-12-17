No arrests as North West mass shooting leaves nine people dead

Eight other people were reported to be injured in the shooting.

Nine people have died following a mass shooting in Boitekong, North West, the police has confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Popo Molefe informal settlement near Rustenburg around 9:15pm on Saturday night as the country celebrated the Day of Reconciliation.

‘Fired several shots’

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the victims were enjoying their night when a group of gunmen stormed in and opened fire on them.

The deceased are five men and four women.

“According to information available at this stage, a group of mainly Xhosa speaking individuals were sitting in a yard drinking liquor when an unconfirmed number of Sesotho speaking suspects opened fire on them.

“As a result, eight people died instantly while the ninth one was certified dead on arrival at the hospital,” North West police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

Eight other people were reported to be injured in the shooting.

ALSO READ: Five killed in another mass shooting in Gugulethu

Mokgwabone said the motive was yet to be determined and no one has been arrested so far.

“Investigations into the matter continue.”

Provincial police commissioner Sello Kwena has since established a dedicated team to investigate the killings.

“The provincial commissioner strongly condemns this horrific and pointless incident and indicated that the police will work around the clock to ensure that justice is served. He also urged the community to remain calm and allow the police to do the investigations,” Mokgwabone said.

Eastern Cape shooting

Meanwhile, three pupils were shot dead, while one was critically injured after a gunman opened fire on them while they were studying together in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape last month.

According to the police, the owner of the house heard gunshots coming from her backyard when one of the victims ran for assistance.

One pupil died on the scene, while another two died in hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Family of four dead in Amanzimtoti shooting

The fourth person was transported to hospital. They all sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the motive for the shooting was yet to be established.

However, a 32-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The victims were pupils at Buchule Senior Secondary School and Mzomhle Senior Secondary School.