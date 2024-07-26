Three suspected murderers killed in shootout with police in KZN

At least seven people have been killed in shootouts with police in the past week

The gun battle took place at the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo: Saps

Three suspects who were wanted for at least ten cases of murder were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal

The shootout comes a day after a suspected ATM bomber was shot and killed in with police in Esikhaleni in KZN.

It is understood the latest gun battle took place at the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni in the early hours of Friday morning.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Stabilization Team, which also forms part of Operation Vala uMgodi, operationalised intelligence about the suspects who where hiding at house in KwaDlangezwa.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said when officers announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout which ended with the three suspects fatally wounded.

“The suspects, who were also alleged to have been involved in the ATM bombing incident in Esikhaleni which left one suspect fatally wounded on Thursday, were found in possession of at least two firearms. The crime scene was yet to be properly searched for more exhibits.

KZN Provincial Commissioner lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi reiterated that criminals who shoot at the police should expect the same kind of response.

“Police officers have a mandate to arrest and bring perpetrators to justice, however if police find themselves under gunfire, the only option they have in order to come out alive is through the return of fire.”

ATM suspect killed

On Thursday, a suspected ATM bombing suspect was arrested and another fatally wounded in a shootout with police in the province.

Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of an ATM bombing when the shootout happened.

“Swift investigations led to the arrest of the driver of the suspects’ getaway vehicle. Another vehicle which the suspects were using was spotted at Madlankala area and with the suspects failing to obey lawful instructions from the police and shooting at the men of law, a shootout ensued which resulted in one suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in his possession.

“A search is currently underway at the nearby sugarcane farm where other suspects ran into as they escaped arrest,” Netshiunda said.

Inanda shootout

The shootout comes just two days after three suspects wanted for a series of murders, including the 2023 murder of a police sergeant in northern Durban were shot dead in gun battle with police.

The gun battle happened less than a kilometre from Inanda police station.

Mkhwanazi confirmed the criminals were “youngsters” linked to many violent crimes including murders and robberies.

