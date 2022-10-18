Four killed in shootout with police in KZN

Faizel Patel

Police are investigating cases of attempted murder of police officers and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition after four suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police.

The incident happened in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said members of the Rapid Rail’s Cross Border and Freight from National Head Office acted on intelligence information and followed a lead when they entered a house at Ngoqokazi, Amouti area in Inanda, when they were attacked.

“Upon entering the house officers allegedly found five suspects and during the process of arrest, two suspects allegedly drew firearms and shot at the police. It is further alleged that a shoot-out ensued in which four suspects were fatally wounded. One suspect fled the scene and the authorities are hot on his heels.”

Police not wounded

Netshiunda said no officers was injured or woudned during the shoot-out.

“The deceased, who are believed to be in their thirties, were alleged to be behind a spate of murders and other violent crimes in the eThekwini District. The incident was duly reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) who will investigate the four counts of inquest,” Netshiunda said.

