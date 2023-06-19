Gauteng police arrest 1,970 suspects over the weekend

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Gauteng police arrested more than six hundred and fifty wanted suspects for various crimes over the weekend.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspects had been on the run after committing serious and violent crimes that include murder, armed robberies, rape, fraud, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, housebreaking and theft.

These suspects were arrested during the first phase of the operation, where the detectives were tracing wanted suspects.

ALSO READ: Police arrest ex-husband of missing woman from Gqeberha

“The second phase of the operation is where integrated law enforcement agencies conducted roadblocks to ensure that there were no illegal goods and substances transported by road users and to look for stolen and hijacked vehicles,” said Masondo.

During the roadblock in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni District, 26 people were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, two cars that were suspected to be stolen were seized and 14 undocumented persons were taken in to be processed by officials from the department of home affairs.

A total number of 1,970 suspects were arrested, with more than 480 of these arrested in Johannesburg District.

ALSO READ: Family of four shot and killed in Piet Retief, police arrest one suspect

970 suspects were arrested in Tshwane District, 242 in Ekurhuleni District, 184 in West Rand District and 87 in Sedibeng District.

North West arrests

In the North West, High Density Operation Shanela led to the arrest of 277 suspects over the weekend.

According to Colonel Adele Myburgh, 89 suspects were arrested for allegedly being illegally in the country, 36 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), nine for assault common, 10 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 14 for burglaries at residential and business premises, 12 for malicious damage to property and four for murder.

In Orkney on Sunday, police were called to a scene where a 52-year-old man was allegedly found in the street in possession of a shotgun, which he pointed towards the police.

After being given instruction to drop the weapon, the suspect was immediately arrested for attempted murder.

“Furthermore, the suspect informed the police that he shot his 50-year-old wife. Upon arrival at the nearby house, the body of his wife was found, on a sofa with a gunshot wound to her head,” said Myburgh.

ALSO READ: Operation Shanela sees arrest of over 21 000 suspects

She was declared dead by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS).

The suspect will appear before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Tuesday.

Police seized a total of 7 firearms from the murder suspect.

Operation Shanela further led to the search of 2,765 persons, 1,678 vehicles, 56 premises and the closure of 13 unlicensed liquor premises.

A variety of drugs, ammunition, counterfeit goods and a firearm were seized.