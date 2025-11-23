JUST IN: Hawks officer and Tembisa Hospital official arrested for corruption

The investigation into the Tembisa Hospital corruption was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran, who was assassinated on 23 August 2021.

Two suspects, a police official attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks and a Tembisa Hospital official, have been arrested in connection with bribery and corruption linked to the healthcare facility.

The duo were handcuffed on Sunday.

Meeting

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 November 2025, on charges of corruption.

“It is alleged that on Friday, 21 November 2025, a DPCI officer was approached by a 41-year-old suspect, a sergeant from the DPCI. The Sergeant informed the officer that a 53-year-old Tembisa Hospital official wanted to meet regarding an ongoing investigation linked to the hospital.”

Arrest

Mbambo said the sergeant further indicated that the hospital official required assistance and was willing to offer a bribe to avoid prosecution in the ongoing Tembisa Hospital investigation.

“On Sunday, 23 November 2025, the Hawks member and the Tembisa Hospital official met with the complainant, the investigator in the case, and handed over R100 000 cash as gratification.

“An operation authorised by the Director of Public Prosecutions was subsequently executed by the DPCI’s Serious Corruption Investigation unit, leading to the arrest of both the Sergeant and the Tembisa Hospital official,” Mbambo said

Criminal activity

The Acting National of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Siphosihle Nkosi, commended the investigating officer who refused to concede to criminal solicitation.

“We assure the public that investigations relating to corruption at Tembisa Hospital will continue without deterrence. We also emphasise that those within the DPCI who involve themselves in criminal activities will be rooted out of the organisation,” said Lieutenant General Nkosi.

The DPCI said it remains committed to upholding “transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, and remains steadfast in the fight against corruption.”

Tembisa Hospital

The investigation into the Tembisa Hospital corruption was precipitated by the receipt of a report from the late Babita Deokaran, who was assassinated on 23 August 2021 and who was the Chief Director: Financial Accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health.

Deokaran’s report detailed suspected procurement irregularities within Tembisa Hospital’s Supply Chain Management.

In October, The Citizen reported that tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela splurged on a R52 million Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars ever built, using the ill-got millions from Tembisa Hospital through dubious and corrupt contracts.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of only 100 in existence, built in Modena, Italy, was among Maumela’s R208 million car spending spree in less than two years through a syndicate of more than 40 shell companies.

