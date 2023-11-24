Illicit cigarettes worth R200 000 seized in Limpopo

Two suspects found in possession of 431 boxes of illicit cigarettes were arrested.

Some of the illicit cigarettes were recovered at one of the suspect’s apartment where an undisclosed amount of money was also found. Picture: Saps

Police have arrested two men, aged 34 and 59, for being in possession of illicit cigarettes in Giyani, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The police said that members of the provincial Vispol Task Team received information about the storage of illicit cigarettes.

431 boxes found

“The information led to the arrest of the two suspects in possession of 431 boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R200 000. Some of the cigarettes were recovered at one of the suspect’s apartment. Police also seized an undisclosed amount of money believed to be proceeds from the illicit cigarette trade,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Mashaba told The Citizen these cases are prevalent.

She added that the police have since tightened and squeezed the space through their intelligence driven operations and will leave no stone unturned to ensure all those involved are apprehended.

“Our border control has been enhanced to ensure that no contraband is allowed including illegal stuff,” she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court for possession of illicit cigarettes.

Police investigations are continuing.

700 boxes of cigarettes found

Meanwhile, police in Westenburg, near Polokwane, arrested a 34-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of illicit cigarettes on 16 November.

During their routine crime prevention duties, Saps Emergency Services at 11pm spotted a suspicious looking car driving along the N1 highway.

Upon searching the white Toyota Camry, police members found about 700 boxes of illicit cigarettes worth an estimated street value of R120 000. The suspect was apprehended and charged with unlawful possession of illicit cigarettes.