Chiefs seek redemption against Galaxy after Sundowns humiliation

Galaxy played to a goalless draw against Sekhukhune United in their last league match last Friday.

Following their embarrassing loss to Mamelodi Sundowns last Thursday, Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to redeem themselves when they face TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.



Kick off for this game is 7.30pm

Chiefs finished the game with 10 men after Given Msimango was shown a red card for a professional foul on Lucas Ribeiro.

The red card proved to be costly for Amakhosi as they went on to lose the game 5-1 against the league champions, with Tashreeq Matthews netting a brace, and Mathias Esquivel, Lucas Ribeiro and Thembinkosi Lorch also on the scoresheet for the Brazilians.

“We have to go back to the drawing board. And we have to pull up our socks because the Chiefs you saw in the last 15 minutes is not the Chiefs I know or coach. We’re disappointed and we’re going to fix it,” said a visibly disappointed Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson after the game.

The Rockets coach Sead Ramovic was pleased to take a point away at the Peter Mokaba Stadium against Babina Noko.



The Serb added that their target of qualifying for next season’s MTN8 is still within reach with five games left to go before the end of the season.

“We have five more ‘finals’ in front of us. We need at least five or six points to reach our goal, which is to be in the top eight. We will try our best,” said Ramovic.

Chiefs are currently eighth on the log with 33 points after 26 games and Galaxy are fifth with 38 points after 25 matches played.



Meanwhile, Chiefs will be without Msimango who is serving his suspension following his red card against Sundowns, while Galaxy will miss the services of Orebotse Mongae who also received a red card against the self-same Sundowns for a reckless foul on Bongani Zungu.