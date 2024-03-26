Kidnapping victim saved after high-speed chase in Pretoria

Tshwane Metro Police pursue kidnapping suspects; apprehend one, launch investigation for the second culprit.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) is searching for a suspect on the run after intercepting a kidnapping in Brooklyn, Pretoria, at the weekend.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said an investigation was ongoing to arrest another suspect in connection with the kidnapping of a Pretoria woman.

“While performing their normal duties on Saturday in the Brooklyn area, the TMPD cable theft members heard a commotion in Hazelwood Street.

They rushed to investigate and noticed two males forcing a female into their vehicle,” he said. Mahamba said the members tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled and a high speed chase ensued.

“The suspects stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, TMPD officers gave chase and managed to apprehend one suspect.”

He said the kidnap victim told the officers she was robbed of her cellphone and the suspects were forcing her to give them her banking details.

“The vehicle was confirmed to have been stolen in Mamelodi with an active case number. Number plates that were affixed on the vehicle did not exist and did not correspond with the license disc,” said Mahamba.

He added that the officers found sets of number plates, five dummy rounds, and a firearm magazine inside the vehicle.

“The suspect was arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of unlawful ammunition, firearm magazine and possession of a stolen vehicle. An investigation is ongoing to apprehend the other suspect,” said Mahamba.

Meanwhile, six suspects were arrested in Sandton on Sunday, and charged with the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said one of the suspects was an employee at the courier company they were allegedly planning to rob.

“Police received information about the gang on their way to commit a robbery, using a marked courier truck,” he said. Masondo said Joburg Flying Squad officers spotted the two vehicles travelling on the N1.

“The police followed the suspects until the M1 South in Sandton, where they stopped the vehicles, a branded Ford bakkie, driven by an employee of the courier company, and a white Toyota bakkie.”

Criminologist Prof Jaco Barkhuizen said there was seemingly an increase in more violent crime in the last three months.

“Just looking at the reports, there’s a lot more kidnappings and abductions and missing children being reported,” he said.