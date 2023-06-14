KZN police make breakthrough in Taylor’s Halt mass killing

By Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough and arrested four men in connection with the brutal mass murder of 13 people at a home in Pietermaritzburg.

The victims were burnt alive when a group of gunmen barged into home in Taylor’s Halt, ordered them to undress, poured a substance over them, and set them alight.

Eight people were burnt to death inside the house, while others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Another dead body was found with burn wounds in the bushes, a short distance from the scene of the crime

Investigations

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said investigations, spearheaded by the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Murder and Robbery Unit, arrested the suspects who allegedly set the RDP house alight on Sunday, 14 May 2023.

“The matter was escalated to the Murder and Robbery Unit under the Serious Violent Crime Unit who hit the ground running. Immaculate investigations isolated the suspected murderers and police pounced on them on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

“Investigations are continuing with the investigating team not ruling out possibilities of more arrests. The four suspects, who ages have not been confirmed as yet, will be presented before court soon,” Netshiunda said.

Soshanguve tavern shooting

Earlier this week, at least 15 people were injured following a mass shooting at a local tavern in Tshwane.

Police said the incident took place in Soshanguve, located in the north of Pretoria, on Sunday night when an unknown suspect stormed into the tavern and started shooting.

“It is reported that on the said day, the police were called to a shooting incident and upon arrival at the scene, a few people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the local clinic and hospital.

“According to information at hand, the unknown suspect entered the tavern whilst patrons were busy consuming liquor and without saying anything, just started shooting randomly,” said police.

The motive of the shooting is currently unknown at this stage.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

