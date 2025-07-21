Limpopo crime: Father allegedly murdered by sons and pastor arrested for rape

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of their father, while a pastor is accused of raping a 14-year-old.

Two men in Limpopo have been arrested in connection with the death of their father, while a pastor is facing rape charges.

The three suspects were arrested in separate incidents over the weekend, and all are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Father murdered

Police were called to Ga-Mothapo village at roughly 11am on Saturday after reports of a violent domestic assault.

They found a 55-year-old man who had been severely beaten, and although he was still conscious, he was unable to communicate with the officers.

Neighbours relayed to officers that the man’s sons, aged 29 and 32, had attacked him before fleeing the scene.

The father was transported to the hospital but was declared deceased upon arrival.

Police investigations led to the men’s location, approximately 30km east of Polokwane, where they were apprehended.

“Police successfully arrested both suspects at a hideout in a nearby village during the early hours of Sunday morning at approximately 3am,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Pastor arrested for rape

In a separate incident, a pastor in Sibasa outside Thohoyandou was arrested on Sunday in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The 40-year-old pastor is alleged to have lured the teenager to his church on 9 July, where he then trapped her in his office.

“It is alleged that the suspect locked the door and forced the victim to perform sexual acts before repeatedly raping her,” stated Ledwaba.

“The suspect then allegedly instructed the victim to remain silent about the incident,” Ledwaba explained.

The victim spoke to family members on Saturday about the incident, after which the police were immediately notified.

The pastor is expected in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he will face charges of rape.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe thanked the girl for speaking out and encouraged open communication with their children.

