Pretoria father gets five life terms plus 39 years for rape of young daughter

When the child was 11 years old, she told her father's fiancée what had happened. The father was arrested and sent for mental observation.

On Wednesday, the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 36-year-old father to five life terms and 39 years of direct imprisonment for sexual offences he committed to his 10-year-old daughter.

The court ordered that the sentences should run concurrently, his name be added to the national register for sexual offenders and he be declared unfit to work with children as well as to possess a firearm.

Daughter’s rape horror

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana explained the man was convicted of five counts of rape, five counts of sexual offences, another two counts of sexual grooming and exposure of pornography to a minor.

“These offences were committed between 2020 and 2021 when the child stayed with him. In 2021, when the child was 11 years old, she told the father’s fiancée what had been happening to her. The fiancée then reported the matter to the police. The father was arrested and has been in custody since,” Mahanjana said.

‘Mentally unwell’

“In court he pleaded guilty to the charges. However, before he pleaded, he told the court that he was mentally unwell. He was sent for mental observation at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital, and it was found that he was of sub-intelligence and showed signs of pedophilic disorder. However, he was fit to stand trial.”

Father showed no remorse for rape of daughter

During trial, State Prosecutor Hanlie du Preez asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment because the father committed shocking offences against his child, whom he was supposed to protect.

“Furthermore, the father showed no remorse because he stopped committing the offences not because he was remorseful, but because he was caught,” added the prosecutor.

“The magistrate agreed with the state and said he found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, welcomed the sentence and applauded the work of the investigating officer, Warrant Officer John Dexter.

He said he hoped the sentence will send a message that the NPA is serious about cases of gender-based violence (GBV), especially towards the most vulnerable.

16 Days of Activism

This comes just four days into 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, during which gender-based violence and abuse – especially sexual abuse against women and children – is being highlighted.

Another high-profile case saw convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius released during the campaign – something a victimologist viewed as a slap in the face of women.

