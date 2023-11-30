Man who stabbed CPUT student referred for psychiatric evaluation

A District Surgeon examined Myalo and recommended for him to be sent to be for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

The man who stabbed his university student wife in a traumatic video captured and shared online has been referred for mental evaluation.

The female Cape Peninsula University Technology (CPUT) student was rushed to hospital on 11 November for emergency surgery after she was stabbed at a privately owned residence. The university confirmed the incident to The Citizen, and said the woman was allegedly assaulted by a student known to her from a neighbouring university.

Ntembeko Myalo was charged with attempted murder over the incident.

A district surgeon recently examined Myalo and recommended he be sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility. He will attend court every 30 days until a report from the hospital is available to the court.

Video of the incident

A video of the stabbing showed a man holding a woman to the ground, lifting what looks like a knife and stabbing it into her. Her clothes were bloody as he assaulted her. He stopped to stand and look down at her on the floor, before he was stopped by two people who enter the camera’s frame. A stand-off ensued before the footage cut.

Suspended by UWC

The suspect went to the University of the Western Cape and was soon suspended by the university.

“We can confirm that one of our students, charged with attempted murder in a gender-based violence incident, has been suspended from campus and all residences associated with the University of the Western Cape.

“The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Student Development and Support, Professor Matete Madiba, presided over the Tribunal. She suspended the student after hearing and viewing evidence. The Proctor argued that the perpetrator was a danger to fellow students and must be removed from all UWC-associated spaces immediately,” the university said.

Additional reporting Kyle Zeeman and Faizel Patel