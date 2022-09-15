One killed after police foil possible hit at KZN school

Faizel Patel

One person was killed in a shootout after police intercepted suspected hitmen at a school in Newlands East, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood officers received information of a possible hit that was going to be carried out at a school in the area.

Police did not indicate who the target of the hit was.

Shootout

“While the police officers were patrolling the area, they spotted the vehicle used by the hitmen. Police officers who attempted to pull the vehicle over were met with gunfire from the occupants of the vehicle,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“Following a shootout, the suspects fled in their vehicle with police officers in pursuit. When the men were cornered at a dead-end, two suspects alighted from the vehicle and fled into the bushes. The driver of the vehicle passed away due to injuries sustained during the shootout,” Naicker said.

Weapons seized

Naicker said the police officers recovered a number of weapons, two-way radios and 40 rounds of ammunition in the suspects’ vehicle.

“An investigation is underway to establish the identities of the two men who fled so that they can be brought to book. Police at Newlands East are investigating cases of attempted murder as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition against the men.”

The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Visible Policing, Major General Phumelele Makoba applauded police officers for following up on information from the community.

“This collaboration between police and the community at Newlands East must be celebrated and we are appealing for other communities in the province who are experiencing such violent crimes to do the same. If we are going to win the war against crime, communities need to expose these criminals even if they are your friends or relatives,” she said.

