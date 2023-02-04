Police seize millions of rands worth of illegally harvested sea wildlife

Citizen Reporter

Law enforcement is coming down hard on criminals who were harvesting sea wildlife and endangered species and selling them on the black market. Police were also clamping down on those operating along the country’s shorelines without a valid permit.

In the latest incident on Friday 3 February 2023, police from the Maitland Flying Squad in the Western Cape apprehended a 21-year-old male for allegedly trading crayfish tails without a permit.

The police officers had received information about the young man running a business without a permit to collect crayfish at an address in Belhar.

Police made their way to the address and searched the premises. Their search revealed 3 864 crayfish tails worth R1.7 million stored in a fridge.

The young man was immediately placed under arrest and taken away. He is expected to appear before the Bellville Magistrate’s court on Monday, 6 February 2023.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a joint intelligence-driven operation between the SAPS’s Public Order Policing, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Affairs, Sanparks and a private company led to the arrest of two suspects and confiscation of abalone on the same day in West End, Gqeberha.

Over 7 000 units of abalone seized in West End

The law officials also cracked down on a business premises on the West End, where after conducting a search, they managed to recover a total of 7388 units of abalone and a green Toyota bakkie with an estimated value of R1.8 million.

The suspects – aged 59 and 30 – were detained on charges of contravening the Marine Living Resource Act, 19 of 1998 Regulation 36 sub sect 1 – illegal possession of abalone and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate Monday 6 February 2023.

The abalone that was confiscated by police. Image: supplied by SAPS

In a third incident, a week before the one above (17 January), police in Gelvandale also in Gqeberha followed up on information from concerned residents who complained of a foul smell coming from their tenant’s house.

Fearing it might have been a decomposed body, they called police to investigate. Police arrived at the said place but found no one at the house at the time.

They then forced entry into the house by breaking the door. On entering, dry and wet abalone as well as processing equipment which included burners, buckets and deep freezers were found.

Almost 5 000 units of abalone seized in Gelvandale

A total of 471 units of dried abalone and 4 396 units of wet abalone were confiscated. The total estimated value of the abalone is R688 000.

The confiscated molluscs were taken away for storage by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Affairs. The processing equipment was also seized.

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata warned landlords that their properties could be forfeited to the state if their tenants are caught using their premises to conduct illegal criminal activities.

“We will work with the necessary authorities but in the process, owners can lose their properties. For this reason, owners need to profile their tenants before leasing out their property as well as making regular visits to their property. Their property can be seized under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA.) If we get information of crimes taking place at certain homes, flats or outbuildings, we will investigate and your property could be forfeited,” warned Major General Ncata.

*Compiled by Devina Haripersad

