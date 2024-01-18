Woman allegedly murdered at home, boyfriend found dead at factory site

A woman was discovered lifeless in her home, leading to a murder investigation. Simultaneously, her boyfriend's lifeless body was found at a factory site.

The boyfriend of a 44-year-old woman, who was discovered dead in her house near Harrismith, Free State, was found dead at a factory site on Wednesday.

On Monday, Puseletso Paulinah Motsimo’s body was discovered in her home at Tshiame B, near Harrismith, after her brother could not get hold of her.

According to the SA Police Service, Motsimo’s brother had gone to his sister’s house looking for her when he could not get hold of her, and he immediately contacted the police, and an ambulance also arrived at the house.

Woman found in a pool of blood

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said Motsimo was discovered lying in a pool of her own blood when the police arrived at the residence and kicked open the door.

“The woman appeared to have been severely assaulted,” Mophiring said. The police added that her swollen face indicated that she had been severely assaulted.

Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced the 44-year-old deceased, and her brother confirmed her identity.

According to the police, Motsimo was living with her boyfriend, who was nowhere to be found.

A case of murder was opened.

Man found hanging from a tree

On Wednesday, at around 5:35pm, the police found a man’s body hanging from a tree’s branch with no injuries sustained.

“It was established that the deceased person is the boyfriend of Puseletso Paulinah Motsimo whose body was found inside her home, and a murder case was opened,” Mophiring said.

The police confirmed that no foul play is suspected in the boyfriend’s death, as an inquest case has been opened.

Mophiring said the name of the boyfriend will be released once his next of kin has been notified.

Manhunt for man in connection to his daughter’s murder

Meanwhile, the Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man in connection with the murder of his 15-year-old daughter, who succumbed to her injuries at Letaba Hospital.

The police said the teenager was assaulted by her father at home in Muyexe village on 29 November and she was admitted to Nkhensani Hospital with severe injuries to the upper body.

“On 10 December, 2024, the victim was later transferred to Letaba Hospital until she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday 16 January 2024, at about 05:45 am,” the police said.

“Following the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene and has since been on the run to evade an arrest.”

The police have opened a case of murder against the father.