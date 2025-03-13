One dead, others injured in shootout with police in Lenasia

Five other suspects are on the run

Police have shot and killed one armed suspect in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

The suspects were fatally wounded on Thursday, while others sustained injuries during the shootout with Lenasia police officers.

Five others fled the scene and are on the run.

Police spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane said a crime intelligence operation led by Saps, other law enforcement agencies, the police’s tactical response unit and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) received information about a planned ATM bombing in Lenasia.

“At the scene, a shoutout ensued, and one suspect is deceased; four are arrested; two others are hospitalised; and five others are on the run.

“Police are hot on the heels chasing these criminals that have been sought for various other ATM bombings in Gauteng and other nearby provinces,” Phokane said.

Phokane said the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and other senior officers from the Saps are currently at the scene.

Phokane said investigations are continuing.

Sandton shooting

The shootout comes a week after three people were shot dead at a restaurant in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

The shooting happened at Solo on Thursday night. Three people were shot and killed, and four others were injured.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told The Citizen that investigations are ongoing.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that last night, just before 11pm, a man came in together with his bodyguards and wanted to enter a restaurant in Sandton with a firearm, and the restaurant has a no firearm policy.

“So, there was an altercation and a shooting that occurred, which resulted in three people being killed and four being injured and being taken to the hospital. Of the injured are two patrons, as well as a security guard and a CPF member who was on patrol last night. The people that were killed were that man (who wanted to enter) and two of his bodyguards,” Muridili said.

