Police seize millions of rands worth of drugs in nationwide crackdown

Millions of rands worth of Mandrax, cocaine and dagga were confiscated during coordinated police operations across South Africa.

Police are still fighting the illegal drug trade in South Africa with millions of rands of drugs from Mandrax to marijuana seized last week during operations across the country.

South African Police Service (Saps) national spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said last week 3 385 suspects were arrested for alleged possession of drugs. Another 318 suspects were arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs.

Massive Mandrax laboratory uncovered in Pretoria

In Erasmia, Pretoria, a Mandrax laboratory capable of producing 800 000 tablets daily was dismantled.

Drugs worth R110 million were seized. Two Mozambican nationals were arrested.

National spokesperson for the Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Singo confirmed the arrest of two foreigners last Wednesday in Erasmia for allegedly manufacturing illicit drugs.

“They were arrested during a joint operation conducted by members of the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, Crime Intelligence, K9 West Rand and Special Task Force Pretoria.

“This operation is part of a broader national effort by the Saps and the Hawks, customs and other law enforcement agencies to intensify the fight against illicit drugs.

“The team received a tip-off about a drug manufacturing laboratory operating in Erasmia on a smallholding,” he added.

Hawks discover second suspected drug laboratory

Singo said during the visit the team discovered a drug laboratory.

The suspects were allegedly manufacturing Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R100 million.

Police also discovered an alleged new drug laboratory inside the premises where the suspects were preparing to manufacture crystal meth.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba confirmed four suspects were arrested for alleged possession of drugs.

Thirteen undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during bylaw operations in Cullinan and Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, on Thursday.

Dagga bust in Mpumalanga, Mandrax and cocaine seized in Western Cape ops

Police also carried out a dagga bust in Mpumalanga worth R2 million.

The drugs were seized following a high-speed chase in Mbombela on Saturday.

Officers recovered 336kg of compressed dagga valued at R2 million.

The previous day, R1 million of dagga was also seized in Mbombela on the R39 road after 21 bags of dagga was found a Volkswagen Golf.

In the Western Cape, police intercepted a vehicle on the N1 highway in Beaufort West.

A total of 57 000 Mandrax tablets and 5kg of cocaine, in total worth R5.8 million, were confiscated.

Also in the Western Cape, a Volvo truck transporting Mandrax worth R2 million was intercepted by police in Kraaifontein. A Zimbabwean national was arrested.